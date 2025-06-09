Local knowledge key to Pacific climate action

[Photo: Supplied]

Pacific communities must be at the centre of climate action, with their local knowledge helping shape effective resilience solutions.

Acting British High Commissioner to Fiji Steph Lysaght says communities understand their environment and resources better and must be involved in planning climate projects.

He says the UK is committed to working with Pacific governments, communities and organisations to support climate action.

“We’re a partner that works alongside governments, communities and organisations. Because fundamentally, you know what works best in your communities. A little while ago, I went over to Levuka, and there was a project there we were working on with UNDP and our New Zealand colleagues.”

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Lysaght says climate projects will not succeed if they are planned only by experts without community input.

Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says Fiji is also strengthening its water, road and energy plans to prepare for climate change.

“Especially with our various development partners, including the World Bank, as we try to grapple with our dependence on fossil fuels. But as already mentioned, climate change remains the greatest threat as we move forward.”

Ro Filipe says Fiji is already facing the impacts of climate change, including sea-level rise, coastal erosion and extreme weather.