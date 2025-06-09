Fiji and regional schools benefit from new climate resilience funding

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Close to 15,000 children in four Pacific Island Countries will benefit from a new €17 million Pacific Climate Resilient Education Systems programme by the European Union and UNICEF.

Delivered over the next five years, the programme will improve school facilities in Fiji, the Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, and the Solomon Islands.

The programme will support approximately 2,000 teachers and school administrators with training on disaster preparedness and school resilience and will also engage around 25,000 community members in disaster risk reduction and school maintenance activities.

The programme is in response to one of the biggest issues across the Pacific – climate change damage to schools which disrupts children’s education.

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Almost every year, cyclones, floods, rising sea levels – amongst other disasters – damage classrooms, water systems, and school facilities, particularly in remote communities. In many cases, schools are repaired only to be damaged again by the next disaster, leading to a costly cycle of damage and reconstruction.

The new programme will upgrade existing school infrastructure, strengthen maintenance systems, and introduce practical solutions that help schools remain operational during and after disasters.

Improvements will include climate-resilient water and sanitation facilities, renewable energy systems, and enhanced connectivity – creating safer, more reliable learning environments for children.