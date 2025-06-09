BSP announces key leadership changes

BSP has announced plans to appoint current BSP Life Managing Director Michael Nacola to a newly created role as Deputy Country Head of BSP Fiji.

The move is aimed at strengthening succession planning across the BSP Group.

Nacola has led BSP Life in Fiji for the past seven years and will report to BSP Fiji Country Head Haroon Ali once his successor at BSP Life is appointed.

BSP will conduct both an internal and external search for Nacola’s replacement.

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Meanwhile, Maikash Ali will take on an expanded role as Regional Head of Corporate and Institutional Banking, while continuing as Head of Corporate and Institutional Banking for Fiji.