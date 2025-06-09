Three-month shelf life holds back rice exports

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji Rice Limited is looking to take Fijian rice into overseas markets, with growing interest from Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

But the company says product quality and its current three-month shelf life must be improved before exports can begin.

Fiji Rice Limited Chief Executive Officer Mukesh Kumar says the company is currently focused on the local market, where all of its production is being sold.

“But to export, we also need to look at our quality. So we are working towards improving our quality. Once we have a quality, it’s improved. Because the other challenge we face is our rice, the produce, the packaged rice, the shelf life is only for three months. So exporting becomes an issue when it goes through, because if it goes through the sea freight, it might take one and a half months to reach.”

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Kumar says the company is working to improve the quality of its rice to meet international market requirements.

But he says the three-month shelf life remains a major obstacle, particularly for sea freight, which can take up to one and a half months.

This could leave little time for the rice to reach consumers after arriving in the overseas market.

For now, Fiji Rice Limited will continue meeting local demand while working to improve product quality and extend its shelf life before pursuing exports.