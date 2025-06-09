Chinese authorities arrest 52 Singaporeans over pyramid scheme

Singapore's second minister for foreign affairs, Sim Ann. [Photo Credit: Nikkei Asia]

Chinese authorities haves arrested 52 Singaporeans in Guangxi, China, after a law enforcement operation against pyramid scheme ​activities and related offences, Singapore’s second minister for ‌foreign affairs said.

Second Minister Sim Ann said the foreign affairs ministry and the Singapore police are engaging with Chinese authorities ​to obtain further information on the cases.

Singapore’s government ​does not interfere in the judicial process and investigations ⁠of other countries but is providing consular assistance to ​the 52 people arrested, she said.

Singapore’s embassy in Beijing and ​Consulate-General in Guangzhou have made three visits to the detainees to check on their well-being and provide consular assistance, she said, including conveying ​requests from the detainees and messages from their families ​and facilitating administrative matters.

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“On behalf of the police, I wish to reiterate ‌that ⁠Singaporeans should exercise caution when considering business or investment schemes, whether overseas or local. This is especially so for schemes involving the recruitment of participants, upfront payment of large ​sums of ​money, or promises ⁠of unusually high returns,” said Sim.

She did not give further details about the alleged ​offences.

“The police investigate and deal with cases involving ​criminal ⁠cases committed by foreign nationals in China in accordance with the law, while fully safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests ⁠of ​those involved,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson ​Guo Jiakun told a regular news conference on Friday.