TAG confident in Fiji tourism despite fuel costs

[Photo: FILE]

The Tourism Action Group remains confident in Fiji’s tourism outlook despite rising fuel costs putting pressure on major airlines serving the region.

TAG says it is closely monitoring any potential impact on visitor travel from New Zealand and Australia, two of Fiji’s key tourism markets.

TAG Chairman Damend Goundar says while airlines continue to operate flights to Fiji, higher fuel costs could eventually affect tourism through airfares and the number of available seats.

He says these effects are likely to emerge gradually, as travellers weigh airfare prices against the overall value of their holiday.

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“Fiji’s tourism businesses remain encouraged by the destination’s strong air connections; however, they recognise that any reduction in flight seats or fewer promotional offers could slow booking momentum for both markets.”

Goundar says the industry will continue working with aviation partners to monitor flight schedules, airfare trends and seat availability.

He says this will help tourism operators plan for both peak and shoulder travel periods.

TAG says further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.