El Niño may become strongest ever recorded

[Source:Reuters]

The World Meteorological Organization says the El Niño weather phenomenon is set to intensify further into 2027 and can be the strongest ever, raising risks of extreme weather into next year.

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo says the forecasts show a near 100% likelihood that El Niño will persist through February 2027, fueled by exceptionally warm Pacific Ocean

temperatures.

This is the first time WMO has expressed such a degree of certainty.

“El Niño will peak towards the end of 2026, but its impacts will be felt long after that, including on global temperatures. The powerful 2023-2024 El Niño contributed to 2024 being the warmest year on record. We should not be surprised if this record is broken.”

A very strong El Niño can significantly shift rainfall and temperature patterns worldwide and fuel extreme weather, like droughts and typhoons.

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El Niño is a periodic warming of sea surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific caused by weakening trade winds.

It occurs every two to seven years and tends to last up to 12 months, causing heavy rains and droughts across Latin America.

While El Niño is a naturally occurring phenomenon and not directly linked to fossil fuel-driven climate change, it can be intensified by warmer ocean temperatures.

Saulo says the WMO is stepping up preparedness and early warning efforts in preparation to allow states to take early action, such as switching to drought-resistant crops in some places.