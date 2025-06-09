Fiji recyclers stand with Nepal flood victims

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji’s recycling community is standing with Nepal’s recycling workers following devastating floods that have claimed lives, displaced families and destroyed livelihoods.

The Pacific Recycling Foundation and members of Fiji’s recycling community held a solidarity vigil today at Malhana Cloud Kitchen Restaurant.

Participants lit candles and placed messages of support for those who lost their lives, those still missing, and families affected by the disaster.

PRF says some Collection Pillars of Recycling, or CPRs, in Nepal have reportedly lost their lives, while others remain missing.

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The floods have also destroyed homes, recyclable materials and collection areas, leaving many CPRs without their source of income.

PRF says the situation is particularly difficult for recycling workers, who are also facing damaged infrastructure, contaminated water and hazardous debris.

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo says the connection between Fiji and Nepal’s recycling communities is personal.

PRF representatives met Nepal’s recycling community in 2024 during the International Alliance of Waste Pickers Asia Pacific Region Coordination Meeting.

Deo says the vigil is a small gesture, but sends an important message that Nepal’s recycling community is not forgotten or alone.