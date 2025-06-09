Bulikula squad takes shape for World Cup

[File Photo]

The road to the Rugby League World Cup is gathering momentum for the Fiji Bulikula, with head coach Jone Wesele naming a 42-member extended squad for next month’s tournament.

The newly appointed coach says the squad has been closely monitored, with the players showing promising form as preparations intensify.

With the squad evenly split between local and overseas-based players, Wesele faces a difficult task in narrowing the group down to his final World Cup squad.

The coaching staff will now assess the players closely as they look to assemble the strongest possible combination for Fiji’s World Cup campaign.

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Fiji National Womens Rugby League is in pool B alongside New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and France.