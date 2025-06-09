Exhibition showcases rehabilitation through art

President Ratu Naiqama views artwork displayed at the Behind the Walls exhibition.[PICTURE:JOSEFA SIGAVOLAVOLA]

The Fiji Corrections Service is using art as a tool for rehabilitation and reintegration through its Yellow Ribbon Project, giving inmates an opportunity to express themselves while preparing for life beyond prison walls.

Held earlier this week, the Behind the Walls exhibition featured paintings, carvings and other creative works produced by inmates from correctional facilities around the country.

Officiating at the event, President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu says the exhibition offers the public an opportunity to look beyond an individual’s mistakes and recognize their potential for change.

He says while accountability remains an important part of the justice system, rehabilitation plays a critical role in helping offenders rebuild their lives and return to society as responsible citizens.

“Behind every wall, behind every offence there must be accountability, and beyond every completed sentence there must be a fair pathway back into our society.”

The President noted that rehabilitation does not diminish the pain experienced by victims or lessen the responsibility of the State to protect the public.

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Instead, he says it strengthens public safety by encouraging offenders to confront their wrongdoing, change their behaviour and rebuild their character.

“Compassion does not erase the harm caused by the crime. Rehabilitation does not diminish the pain of victims or the duty of the State to protect the public. Rather, rehabilitation strengthens public safety by requiring an offender to confront wrongdoing, change behaviour, rebuild character and return better prepared to live within the law.”

Among the artists featured was 41-year-old inmate Anil Chand, who is serving his seventh year in prison.

Chand displayed 20 pieces of artwork at the exhibition, with most of them sold during the event.

He says painting has helped him find peace and purpose while serving his sentence.

“Prison life taught me how to use time. It taught me what my responsibilities are and how important freedom is.”

The Behind the Walls exhibition forms part of the Fiji Corrections Service’s ongoing efforts under the Yellow Ribbon Project to support inmate rehabilitation and encourage greater community acceptance of former offenders.

The exhibition also serves as a reminder that while prison sentences eventually end, support from families, communities and society remains essential to helping individuals successfully rebuild their lives.