Parents urged to watch for RHD symptoms

[Photo: File]

Parents and caregivers are being urged to pay closer attention to common illnesses in children, as rheumatic heart disease continues to affect an estimated one in 50 schoolchildren in Fiji.

Minister for Women and Children Sashi Kiran says greater vigilance could help detect RHD early and prevent serious damage to the heart.

“I think this is the only one you know that could be detected early if we were a little vigilant. RHD starts so deceptively like it has been shared with a simple sore throat or skin scores, a skin sore caused by strep bacteria and if left untreated the immune system mistakenly attacks the heart valves.”

Kiran is urging parents and guardians to make it a habit to observe their children closely and notice any changes in their health.

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“Sometimes as parents, as a community or family elders, we don’t look at our children until they’re growing up or they have real problems. So I plead with parents, I plead with elders in the family to look at your child in the morning, look at your child in the afternoon. Because when you look at your child every day, something’s happening in their lives.”

She says the impact of RHD extends beyond the child, with parents and caregivers often carrying the responsibility of managing appointments, treatment and other daily needs.

“When a child is affected by long-term illness the weight is felt by the entire households, parents, caregivers have to manage medical appointments, coordinate travel, and handle daily treatments while constantly providing for the emotional reassurance as a sick child needs.”

Kiran adds that addressing RHD requires close cooperation beyond health professionals and Government ministries.