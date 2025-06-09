Reva delivers five in Fiji U16 win

[Pic:OFC Media]

The national football team made a dream start at the OFC Under-16 Women’s Championship in the Solomon Islands after beating the Cooking Islands 11-0.

Young sensation Adi Reva scored five goals as they overpowered the Cook Islands.

Already capped at senior international level by the Fiji Kulas, Reva scored two in the first half and then added three more in the second, propelling Fiji to their largest ever win at the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship.

Torika Boseiwaqa had the honor of scoring the first goal of the tournament in just the fifth minute, converting from the penalty spot.

Article continues after advertisement

Boiseiwaqa scoring a second in the 26th minute, and Esther Vunivi also getting on the scoresheet in the first half. Reva scored the first of her five just after the half-hour mark, poking the ball past opposing goalkeeper Leah Schuster.

She scored her second moments before half-time, and completed her hat-trick in the 50th minute with a header from a corner delivery.

Reva then added two more in the final quarter to reach an impressive tally of five, the most ever by a Fijian player in a single OFC U-16 Women’s Championship match.

Half-time substitute Temalesi Masi also made her mark, scoring two goals off the bench, the first of which came just two minutes after entering the pitch. Fellow replacement Elisha Narayan completed the scoring with the last kick of the game.