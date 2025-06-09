Former inmates face stigma after release: President

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu. [Photo: JOSEFA SIGAVOLAVOLA]

Former inmates should not continue to be punished by society after completing their prison sentences, with rejection and discrimination creating what President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu describes as a “second prison”.

Speaking at the Fiji Corrections Service Yellow Ribbon Project and Behind the Walls art exhibition in Suva, Ratu Naiqama says many former inmates face significant challenges when attempting to rebuild their lives after release.

The President says while prison sentences eventually come to an end, stigma often remains, affecting opportunities for employment, housing and social acceptance.

“You know, the physical prison, ladies and gentlemen, it has a gate, and the person being sent in also has a release date unless he breaks the law now and again inside the prison; his time there will be extended slowly. The second prison is the prison of stigma.”

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Ratu Naiqama stressed that rehabilitation is not about excusing criminal behaviour or overlooking the impact of crime on victims. Instead, he says successful reintegration requires support from the wider community.

“Ladies and gentlemen, a key to that second prison is not held by the corrections alone; it is held by all of us.”

Among those featured at the exhibition was 51-year-old inmate Vishal Krishna, who has spent the past decade in prison.

Krishna says he hopes to use the skills he has developed while incarcerated to support his family and encourage his son to pursue his talents.

“First of all, when I go out, I want to do something for my son, so it helps him out to encourage him to do some things. If he has any talent, I’ll encourage him to take out his talent for the world, for him to be something like that.”

The President is calling on families, traditional leaders, faith-based organisations and communities to play a greater role in helping former inmates reintegrate into society and build productive lives after release.