Diabetes amputations surge at Labasa Hospital

[Photo: Supplied]

Labasa Divisional Hospital recorded 116 diabetes-related amputations in the first seven months of this year.

That is already close to last year’s total of 149 cases, raising concerns about the growing impact of diabetes in the North.

The figures were revealed by Miss Labasa Divisional Hospital Isabella Raidriwa at the Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North in Labasa.

With this year’s theme, Healthy Youth, Wealthy North, Raidriwa is urging young people and communities to take their health seriously.

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“I would like to encourage not only our youth but the people of the North to look after their health. How can we avoid the risk factors that lead to NCDs? Remember the acronym SNAP: S for smoking, reduce your tobacco use; N for nutrition, eat healthy food, as we are blessed with greenery; A for alcohol, limit excessive alcohol intake; and P for physical activity, exercise regularly and stay active.”

Mental health awareness is also being highlighted at the festival.

Miss Galaxy Hotels and Rentals Selai Qaau says young people need to understand that their voice, dreams and mental health matter.

She is encouraging youths to seek help when needed, saying asking for support is a sign of courage, resilience and hope.

“Your voice, your dreams, and your mental health matter. Never be afraid to ask for help, because asking for help is not a sign of weakness it is a powerful act of courage, resilience, and hope.”

Drug and substance abuse is another major concern raised at the festival.

Speakers say drug addiction is among the biggest threats facing young people in the North and are calling for communities to work together to address the issue.

They say tackling drug and substance abuse is everyone’s responsibility and are urging communities to unite in building a safer environment for young people.

Youth are also being encouraged to value education, respect their culture and contribute towards building a sustainable Fiji.

The Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North continues at Subrail Park in Labasa and concludes on Saturday with the floats procession and crowning of the new King, Queen and Charity Queen.