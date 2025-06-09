Servicewomen urged to prioritize mental wellbeing

The five-day Breaking the Cycles Mental Wellbeing Workshop focused on recognising trauma.[PHOTO:SUPPLIED]

The mental wellbeing of RFMF servicewomen cannot be addressed through one-off workshops, with calls for sustained support to help them deal with trauma linked to their service.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says servicewomen need ongoing support, strong peer networks and the confidence to seek help when needed.

She said asking for help was not a sign of weakness, but an act of leadership and resilience.

Kiran adds that workshops raise awareness, but more consistent support is needed to help servicewomen manage trauma and build resilience.

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The five-day Breaking the Cycles Mental Wellbeing Workshop focused on recognising trauma, strengthening resilience and knowing when to seek help for themselves or fellow servicewomen.

Kiran says the effects of service can extend to families and communities.

She says behind every uniform is a person, a family and a story and their wellbeing must remain a priority.