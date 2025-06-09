FWCC demands immediate release of CRC report

[Photo: File]

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre is demanding the immediate public release of the Constitution Review Commission’s report and recommendations, saying Fijians have a right to know what constitutional changes are being proposed.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali says the Constitution belongs to the people and there is no justification for keeping the report from the public.

Ali says the Government’s call for people not to speculate about the report is contradictory while the document remains secret.

She says the lack of information is creating room for speculation and misinformation.

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“If the Government wants to avoid speculation and misinformation, it should release the report now and allow Fijians to read it for themselves.”

Ali says the public has been given very little information about the report and says the secrecy surrounding it is unacceptable.

She also questioned why the media was not allowed to cover the handover of the report.

“What is the secrecy all about? Even the media was not allowed to cover the handover of the report.”

Ali says the report should be made publicly available without any further delay.