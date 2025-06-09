Pacific youth declare 1.5°C a matter of survival

[File Photo]

Young islanders have adopted a unified climate statement ahead of COP31, declaring that limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is a non-negotiable matter of survival for the region.

A statement from the Pacific Youth Council highlights that the Pacific Youth Climate Statement was formally adopted during the Regional Conference of Youth (RCOY) Oceania 2026, held in Suva last month.

The conference brought together young people and youth representatives from across Micronesia, Melanesia, Polynesia and the Pacific diaspora to develop a common regional position on climate action.

Describing 1.5°C as a “survival threshold”, the statement calls on governments and international leaders to strengthen climate commitments and accelerate efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The statement outlines four guiding principles for climate action, including transformative and systems-based approaches, holistic solutions, knowledge-driven action and the protection of climate activists and environmental human rights defenders.

Pacific youth also identified six non-negotiable “red lines”, including the recognition of 1.5°C as a survival threshold, the rejection of false climate solutions and a precautionary moratorium on deep-sea mining.

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The statement further calls for a just and equitable phase-out of fossil fuels, increased investment in community-owned renewable energy, stronger protection of oceans and greater access to climate finance for Pacific communities.

According to the regions youth council, a key message throughout the document is the demand for meaningful youth participation in climate decision-making processes at national, regional and international levels.

Participants agreed the statement would serve as a regional mandate to guide Pacific youth advocacy leading into Pre-COP31, COY21 and COP31.

Pacific Youth Council Coordinator Miliana Iga says the statement reflects the collective voice of young people across Oceania.

“The Pacific Youth Climate Statement is more than a conference outcome. It is a regional mandate shaped through dialogue, debate, amendment, and agreement by young people from across Oceania. As the Pacific moves toward Pre-COP31 and COP31, we are calling for climate action that protects 1.5°C, respects Pacific sovereignty and knowledge, delivers accessible finance, safeguards our ocean, and recognises young people as rights-holders and decision-makers.”

The statement will now be presented to regional and international climate platforms as Pacific youth prepare to engage in global climate negotiations leading up to COP31.