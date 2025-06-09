Four million upgrade transforms Tavela

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

For 74 families at Tavela Settlement in Korovuto, Nadi, better roads, drainage, water and other essential services are changing the way they live.

The Ministry of Housing has officially commissioned the Tavela Settlement Upgrading Project, aimed at improving living conditions and providing greater security for families.

For 60-year-old resident Rita Kumar, who has lived in Tavela for 17 years, the changes are a welcome relief after years of hardship.

She says poor roads and drainage were among the biggest challenges when she first moved to the settlement.

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The project has delivered FRA-standard roads and footpaths, improved drainage, streetlights, water reticulation, sanitation systems and subdivided residential lots.

Kumar says the improvements are also giving families greater confidence about the future of their children.

The government has invested more than four million dollars in the Tavela upgrade as part of efforts to improve housing conditions and essential infrastructure in communities across the country.

For Tavela residents, the project is more than an infrastructure upgrade.

It provides safer surroundings, greater security, and a stronger foundation for future generations.