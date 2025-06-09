Two people rescued alive from Nepal hydropower tunnel

A survivor is carried by members of a search and rescue team after they rescued two people alive. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Two people were pulled out alive on Friday ​from a tunnel linked to a hydropower ‌station on the Trishuli River, nine days after a ice, rock and mud slide swept through a valley in ​Nepal, killing more than 1,200 people and ​displacing tens of thousands.

The two workers pulled from ⁠the tunnel at the Upper Trishuli 3A ​Hydropower Station are Sanjay Sah, a mechanical foreman, and ​Kabir Maharjan, a mechanical supervisor, Energy Minister Biraj Bhakta Shrestha’s office said in a statement.

Officials and rescue workers believe the ​August 26 collapse of a glacier on ​the upper reaches of the Trishuli River trapped at least 900 ‌people ⁠in tunnels related to six hydropower projects along the river.

Maharjan cannot move his hands and legs but Sah’s injuries are not critical, an aide ​to the energy ​minister told ⁠Reuters.

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The two are being taken to a hospital in Kathmandu, he said.

Amir ​Maharjan, Kabir’s brother, said he has not ​received ⁠any news officially but has been told to go to the hospital.