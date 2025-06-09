Mara sisters speak as one in Herzog's Venice contender

Cast members Rooney Mara and Kate Mara pose during a photocall for the movie "Bucking Fastard" [Photo Credit: Reuters]
Sisters Rooney and Kate Mara said years of shared experiences helped them master a unique acting challenge: speaking in perfect unison for Werner Herzog’s “Bucking Fastard”, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday.
In the film, inspired by real-life British twins, the Mara sisters play Jean and Joan Holbrooke, whose extraordinary closeness has them speaking in perfect synchrony, share the same dreams and fall in love with the same man.
It is the first time the two have acted together on screen.
But Herzog said he was so impressed by what he saw that he cut the rehearsal period to just five days.
Rooney Mara, best known for her roles in “The Social Network” and “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” said all their time spent together gave the sisters an instant shorthand that clicked into place when the cameras rolled.
Kate Mara, whose credits include “House of Cards” and “24”, said speaking in synchronisation “felt almost like a song”.
The film shows the two sisters falling in love with the same man, played by Orlando Bloom. When he ditches them for another woman, he has to take out a restraining order to protect himself from their fury.
Bloom told Reuters it was uncanny acting alongside his co-stars. “They were almost like they were breathing together, dreaming together, loving together, thinking together,” he said.