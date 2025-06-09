Mara sisters speak as one in Herzog's Venice contender

Cast members Rooney Mara and Kate Mara pose during a photocall for the movie "Bucking Fastard" [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Sisters Rooney and Kate Mara said years of shared experiences ​helped them master a unique acting challenge: speaking in perfect unison for Werner Herzog’s “Bucking Fastard”, ‌which premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday.

In the film, inspired by real-life British twins, the Mara sisters play Jean and Joan Holbrooke, whose extraordinary closeness has them speaking in perfect synchrony, share the same dreams and fall in love ​with the same man.

It is the first time the two have acted together on screen.

But Herzog said he was so impressed by what ​he saw that he cut the rehearsal period to just five days.

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Rooney Mara, best known for her roles ​in “The Social Network” and “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” said all their time spent together gave the sisters an instant ‌shorthand that ⁠clicked into place when the cameras rolled.

Kate Mara, whose credits include “House of Cards” and “24”, said speaking in synchronisation “felt almost like a song”.

The film ​shows the two sisters falling ​in love with the ⁠same man, played by Orlando Bloom. When he ditches them for another woman, he has to take out a restraining order to protect himself from their fury.

Bloom ​told Reuters it was uncanny acting alongside his co-stars. “They were almost like they ​were breathing ⁠together, dreaming together, loving together, thinking together,” he said.