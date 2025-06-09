CFMEU delegate charged with dealing drugs at work sites

Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in Parramatta Friday. [Photo Credit: AAP Image/Rounak Amin]

A CFMEU delegate is among three people arrested as part of an investigation into alleged drug trafficking on construction sites.

Early on Thursday morning, police raided three properties across Melbourne and arrested a 35-year-old Mulgrave man, who is a CFMEU delegate, a 32-year-old Fitzroy man and a 27-year-old Fitzroy woman.

The 35-year-old man has been charged with various offences, including trafficking anabolic steroids, possessing prescription drugs and drugs of dependence, possessing a prohibited weapon and possessing a controlled weapon.

The 32-year-old man has been charged with trafficking anabolic steroids, possessing prescription drugs and drugs of dependence, knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime and possessing a prohibited weapon.

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Both were bailed and are due to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court in January.

The 27-year-old woman was released with an intent to summons.

The trio were involved in importing illegal drugs and steroids through the mail and selling them at construction sites across Melbourne, police allege.

During the raids, police seized a range of items, including steroids and peptides, drug paraphernalia, cash, cocaine, MDMA and cannabis, electronic devices, a taser, two extendable batons and OC spray.

The detectives involved in the investigation are from Taskforce Hawk, which was established in July 2024 to target criminal behaviour linked to the construction industry in response allegations and media reports.

“Taskforce Hawk is focused on assessing new intelligence and evidence relating to allegations of criminal behaviour linked to the construction industry,” Victoria Police said in a statement.

“It also continues to proactively target organised crime associated with the sector, including a focus on any individuals employed within the construction industry who have known links to outlaw motorcycle gangs.”