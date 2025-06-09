Negative drug test results on day two

All 24 drug tests conducted on day two of the Extra Battle of the Giants yesterday came back negative.

Fiji Football Association chief executive, Mohammed Yusuf, says that’s a positive sign but they’ll continue to conduct tests.

Yusuf adds the 48 players that have been tested including day one; two had positive results.

The positive results were recorded on day one, and Yusuf says one of the associations is appealing to the outcome.

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Close to 9500 fans turned up in the first two days of the Extra Battle of the Giants at 4R Stadium Govind Park in Ba.

The BOG semifinals will be held at 4R Stadium Govind Park next weekend.

Rewa is the only team through to the semifinals while Nadi is the first team that is out of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the next game kicks off at 1:30pm between Tagimoucia Nadi and Stratum/PPCL Rewa.

Blue Gas Navua meets Extra Supermarket Labasa at 3:30pm before Dayals Steel Ba and Khelvin Realtors Lautoka battle at 5:30pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries on Radio Fiji Two.