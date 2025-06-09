AI music raises concerns for local artists

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The growing use of AI-generated music is raising concerns about the future of local artists and genuine artistic expression.

AI software can now produce complete songs within minutes, making music production faster and more accessible.

But Spinning Village Director Tikiko Ratu Korocowiri says stronger laws are needed to protect artists as the technology develops.

“From the policy, law is out of date. We are governed by a copyright law from the 70s that needs a parliamentary review. It’s undergoing review, so we look forward to the results.”

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Korocowiri says the issue is not only about creativity, but also ensuring local musicians continue to have opportunities to earn and succeed.

“We must endeavor to keep art human at all times, especially in music, and ensure that if AI is used, we set strict parameters.”

VT1S singer Ratu Emosi Lagilagi, known as Tulagi, says technology should support artists rather than replace them.

He says breaking into the music industry remains difficult, even for artists who gain recognition.

“Before Vocal Battle, I tried making it in the music industry and it was very difficult. Even after winning, I thought I was going to blast off, but it didn’t end up that way. It’s a difficult process to make it in this industry.”

As AI music becomes more common, artists are calling for a balance between technology and human creativity.

Music lovers can experience live, human-created performances this Saturday at the VT1S concert.