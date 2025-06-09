Filmmakers challenged

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji’s filmmakers are being dared to take control of the Pacific narrative, and tell their own stories to the world.

That call comes from Pasifika TV Chief of Content Nicole Rex Taofinu’u, who is in Fiji for the POP48 — People of Pasifika 48-hour film challenge.

Five Fiji teams are racing against the clock to write, shoot and edit a four-to-six-minute film in just 48 hours, competing alongside teams from Samoa, Solomon Islands and the Cook Islands.

Taofinu’u says Fiji has the creative talent to go all the way.

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But she says POP48 is about more than winning, it is about reigniting creativity and empowering Pacific filmmakers to create content from their own perspectives.

“We are storytellers. And we need to start telling our own stories from our authentic perspectives.”

Taofinu’u says Pacific stories have too often been told by outsiders.

She believes initiatives like POP48 give Pacific filmmakers the chance to reclaim that narrative and put their voices at the centre.

“Let’s start telling our stories to the world instead of having people come in and tell our stories.”

For Team Fiji, POP48 is also an opportunity to break new ground.

Team Fiji Producer Taitusi John says the group is stepping outside its traditional broadcasting work in advertising, promotions, live events and sports and taking on filmmaking.

Around 80 people are involved, bringing together different skills, ideas and creative perspectives.

Genres range from comedy to horror — but the challenge is the same: turn an idea into a finished film before the 48-hour deadline expires.

And the reward could extend well beyond the competition.

John says the winning team will travel to Hawaii for a masterclass, with the possibility of gaining production experience linked to an Apple TV project.

The films will also be published online, giving the public a chance to vote.