Former court officer jailed

[File Photo]

A former court officer has been jailed for three years for obtaining a financial advantage and falsifying court documents.

Rauni Moceiovalau Bulivakacegu was sentenced by the Sigatoka Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to both charges brought by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Bulivakacegu was working as a Revenue Collector at the Sigatoka Magistrates Court Registry between January and August 2018.

During that period, he recorded lower amounts on duplicate and triplicate copies of eight receipts than those shown on the original receipts.

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The offences gave him a financial advantage of $3,100.

The court found that Bulivakacegu had abused a position of trust.

It said he was expected to be truthful, honest and ethical in carrying out his duties.

The court also found that the offending was calculated and well planned, and carried out on eight separate occasions.

An aggregate starting point of three years was adopted.

The sentence was increased by two years for aggravating circumstances, then reduced by one year for mitigation and his previous good character.

A further one-year reduction was granted for his guilty plea, resulting in a final sentence of three years imprisonment.

Bulivakacegu must serve two years before becoming eligible for parole.

Six months spent on remand has been counted as time already served, leaving one year and six months to serve.

He has 28 days to appeal the sentence to the High Court.