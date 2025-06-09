Early treatments could save young hearts

[File Photo]

Rheumatic heart disease can cause lifelong heart damage if it is not detected and treated early, with children and young people among those most at risk.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says RHD remains a serious health concern in Fiji.

He says a simple throat infection can develop into a condition that causes permanent heart damage if treatment is delayed.

Dr Lalabalavu says early detection gives children a better chance of receiving treatment before the disease causes serious complications.

Article continues after advertisement

He is urging greater awareness of the early signs and the importance of seeking medical care promptly.

“Our national RHD prevention and control program, the National Wellness Centre, Akihiro’s of Fiji, and our technical and clinical partners, especially the nurses, doctors, and community health workers who continue to work every day. Most importantly, I acknowledge those living with RHD and their families. Their experiences must remain at the centre of how we improve our services.”

However, Dr Lalabalavu says more work is needed to strengthen the health workforce, improve echocardiography services and ensure patients living with RHD continue their treatment.

He says Fiji must also strengthen the surveillance and diagnosis of Strep A and acute rheumatic fever.

Dr Lalabalavu says the focus must remain on preventing the disease, detecting it early and ensuring treatment continues, so every child has the best chance of a healthy future.