Children’s wellbeing a growing concern

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji’s youngest children are facing growing challenges, including bullying, family violence, poverty, online risks and substance abuse.

Opening the Fiji Early Childhood Teachers Association Conference, Education Minister Aseri Radrodro stressed the need to strengthen the emotional wellbeing of children, teachers and families.

He says ECE teachers play an important role in helping children develop social and emotional skills from an early age.

Government funding for early childhood education has increased from 32 million dollars last year to 34 million dollars this year.

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The funding supports more than 18-thousand children across Fiji.

Radrodro says protecting children is a shared responsibility involving parents, communities, Government and service providers.