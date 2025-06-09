Leaders push for greater regional power

Fiji is pushing for stronger regional cooperation to help Pacific economies meet the challenges of the current global environment.

Head of the Fiji Delegation to the Pacific Islands Forum ans Minister for Foreign Affairs Sakiasi Ditoka states that Pacific countries must coordinate their efforts and make better use of the region’s collective strength.

He said the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in Koror, Palau, covered a wide range of issues, including security, labour mobility, education, trade, health and the economy.

Ditoka says the Pacific has the potential to become one of the wealthiest regions in the world if countries focus on working together and expanding trade.

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“We are a region to stand on our own and if we focused on trade, we could actually be one of the wealthiest places on earth.”

Ditoka said Fiji strongly represented issues including women’s rights, labour mobility and preparations for COP31.

He also explained that Fiji also continues to encourage world leaders to engage with Pacific priorities, including attending COP31-related discussions in Tuvalu or Fiji.

The Minister states that regional cooperation is critical because development issues affecting Pacific communities are discussed through the Forum.

Ditoka adds that the meeting covers the A to Z of development, including the economy, trade, security and health.

He adds that it is also important for Fiji to ensure development assistance reaches the communities and groups it is intended to support.

Fiji, according to Ditoka must remain actively engaged with other Pacific countries rather than sitting on the sidelines.

Fiji’s participation, he says also allows the Government to assess how other countries are addressing common challenges and identify areas where it can improve.

Pacific countries have been encouraged to continue working with the Forum Secretariat and regional partners to ensure the targets they set are achieved.