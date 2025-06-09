Veitacini Treaty to boost Fiji’s defence

[Photo: File]

The country’s defence capability is set for a major boost under the Veitacini Treaty with Australia.

Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua says the partnership will strengthen Fiji’s security while protecting the country’s sovereignty.

He says the treaty will support aviation, maritime security, defence infrastructure, disaster response, peacekeeping, veterans’ affairs, cyber defence and military capacity building.

A key priority is developing a sustainable sovereign aviation capability for disaster response, search and rescue, maritime surveillance and reaching remote communities.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji will also expand maritime surveillance over the next decade through drones, uncrewed vessels, air surveillance and intelligence sharing.

Tikoduadua says maritime operating bases are planned for the North, Rotuma, Lau and the West.

He has rejected concerns that closer defence ties with Australia could compromise the independence of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

“There is no immunity from any local prosecution. There is specific provision on criminality. They are subjected to Fijian laws.”

Tikoduadua says Australian military personnel operating in Fiji will remain subject to Fijian law.

He says Fiji will continue working with other defence partners, including the United States, China, New Zealand and France.