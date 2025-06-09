Navua fired up ahead of BOG

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The Navua football side is over the moon on the eve of the 2026 Extra Battle of the Giants in Ba.

Today the side was fired up after Blue Gas stepped in as the major sponsor for the team.

Navua opens its BOG campaign tomorrow at 1pm against Global Care Suva.

The sponsorship is expected to provide important support to Navua FC as the side prepares to compete against some of the country’s top football teams.

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Speaking on the partnership, the President of Navua FC, Rajeev Prasad expresses their appreciation to Blue Gas for stepping forward at a crucial time and demonstrating confidence in the club and its vision.

“We are extremely grateful to BlueGas for coming on board as a major sponsor of Navua FC. Their support means a lot to our players, officials and supporters. It demonstrates the value of strong partnerships between the corporate sector and grassroots football.”

The partnership also reflects BlueGas’s broader vision of working closely with communities and supporting initiatives that bring people together through sport.

With the tournament beginning tomorrow, excitement is building among the Navua FC family, with players, officials and supporters all hoping the team can deliver a strong performance on the big stage.

In other games tomorrow, Extra Supermarket Labasa plays Nasinu at 3pm. At 5pm, Khelvin Engineering Lautoka meet Stratum/PPCL Rewa and the last game will kick off at 7:30pm between hosts Dayal’s Steel Ba and Tagimoucia Nadi FC.

You can listen to all BOG games live commentaries on Radio Fiji 2.