Rawaqa sees role as a responsibility, not an achievement

[Photo: Supplied]

Newly appointed Swire Shipping Fijian Drua forwards coach Ifereimi Rawaqa says he is “humbled and honoured” by the opportunity, but believes the role comes with greater responsibility as he looks to contribute to the development of the club and Fiji’s next generation of coaches.

The former Flying Fijians lock has stepped into the forwards coaching role after several years within the Drua environment, where he has played a key part in player development and recruitment.

“I’m really humbled and honoured. As a local coach, it means a lot to have the opportunity to contribute to the Drua at this level. But I see it more as a responsibility than an achievement.”

Rawaqa joined the Drua in 2023 as Skills and Development Coach and later served as interim head coach of the McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women in 2025.

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He has also been instrumental in shaping the club’s development pathway, overseeing recruitment and managing players contracted to Drua Development.

Rawaqa was involved in establishing the Drua Next Gen programme through the Drua Foundation and helped select its first group of players in the 2024/25 programme.

The World Rugby Level 3 accredited coach has built an extensive coaching resume since beginning with the Lautoka Under-20 side in 2013.

He later coached the Lautoka senior side before taking on roles with the Fijian Latui, Fijiana and Fiji Warriors, as well as leading the Fiji Under-20 side at the 2023 Oceania Rugby U20 Championship and World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa.

His appointment also adds international playing experience to the Drua coaching staff.

Rawaqa earned 44 Test caps for the Flying Fijians and featured at the 2003 and 2007 Rugby World Cups. He was also part of Fiji’s historic Rugby World Cup Sevens-winning team in 2005.

Now stepping into a key role with the Drua, Rawaqa hopes his appointment can demonstrate that a pathway exists for other local coaches.

“There are a lot of talented local coaches coming through and hopefully this shows that there is a pathway for them too.”

For Rawaqa, the focus is on learning from the experienced coaches around him while bringing his own understanding of Fiji’s players and rugby.

He says his priority is simple — to add value and help the team grow.