Nasinu wins, second loss for Navua

Giant killers, Nasinu, has claimed its first Extra Battle of the Giants victim in Ba after beating Fiji FACT finalist, Blue Gas Navua, 1-0.

Captain, Billy Afi, scored for Nasinu in the first half, a goal that shocked fans at Govind Park.

National rep, Filipe Baravilala tries to guide his Navua team throughout the contest but Nasoni Mereke controlled Nasinu’s defense.

Mereke who was later named Player of the Match says they have a young squad but they stuck to their game plan.

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He adds they had to keep it tight at the back and it worked out.

The loss is Navua’s second after they went down 3-1 to Global Care Suva FC yesterday.

Nasinu faces Suva at 11:30am tomorrow and Navua meet Extra Supermarket Labasa.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the BOG on Radio Fiji Two.