Wong earns global recognition with WADA board appointment

[Photo: ONOC/Facebook]

Fiji’s influence in global sports governance has been strengthened with FASANOC President Cathy Wong appointed to the World Anti-Doping Agency Foundation Board.

Wong has been selected as an Association of National Olympic Committees representative on the WADA Foundation Board, following notification of her appointment by the International Olympic Committee.

Her three-year term began on May 29, 2026, and will run through to May 28, 2029.

The appointment gives Oceania a stronger voice at one of the most important decision-making bodies in international sport, with Wong joining ONOC President and IOC Member Baklai Temengil, who already serves on the Foundation Board as an IOC representative.

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The presence of two senior Pacific sporting leaders on the board is being viewed as a significant opportunity for the region to contribute directly to global discussions on clean sport, athlete protection, integrity and good governance.

The WADA Foundation Board is the agency’s highest decision-making body and is made up equally of representatives from the Olympic Movement and public authorities.

For Wong, the appointment adds another significant responsibility to an already extensive career in sports administration.

She currently leads FASANOC, while also serving on the ONOC Executive Board and chairing the ONOC Games Committee.

Temengil welcomed Wong’s appointment, describing it as an important achievement for both Fiji and the wider Oceania Olympic family.

She says having two representatives from the region on the Foundation Board will help ensure Pacific perspectives are included in international sporting decisions.

WADA formally welcomed Wong to the board in June, with the agency saying it looked forward to working with her in advancing the protection of clean sport.