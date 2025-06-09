Climate change puts Fiji health facilities at risk

[Photo: FILE]

Climate change is putting growing pressure on Fiji’s health infrastructure, with damage to facilities, saltwater intrusion, and changing patterns of vector-borne diseases among emerging concerns.

Deputy Prime Minister, Manoa Kamikamica says climate change should no longer be viewed only as an environmental issue, but a direct threat to public health and the economy.

Kamikamica made the comments while opening the 2026 Pacific Islands Health Research Symposium at the Fiji National University.

He says stronger research and regional cooperation are needed to understand how climate-related changes are affecting health services and communities.

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For Fiji, this includes ensuring hospitals and other health facilities can withstand climate impacts, particularly in vulnerable coastal and maritime communities.

Kamikamica says research must also be translated into practical decisions on infrastructure, staffing, and government investments.

“The distance between a sound piece of research and a policy change is rarely a scientific difference. It is usually a translation problem.”

Kamikamica says no Pacific country can tackle these challenges alone, making regional cooperation increasingly important as climate pressures intensify.