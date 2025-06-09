Ba Rugby looking to bounce back against Nadroga

[Source: Ba Rugby Union/Facebook]

Ba is determined to turn the lessons from its recent Skipper Cup campaign into a stronger performance when it takes on Nadroga at Lawaqa Park tomorrow.

The side has endured a challenging run of results, but coach Ben Tora believes his young squad is making steady progress as it looks to build confidence and improve with every outing.

Tora says the focus remains firmly on developing his players and lifting their performance against a competitive Nadroga outfit.

“I’m just focusing on my boys, a very young, talented group of boys. Our focus is to improve on every game. The number of teams that are competing, they are all good teams, tough teams, and we’re hoping to get a win against Nadroga this week.”

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Despite the setbacks, Tora says the team has remained united, with togetherness identified as a key ingredient in their bid to turn their fortunes around.

“Despite the losses that we had, the boys kept on uniting. The last thing is staying together and heads up, so we can conquer every game that comes our way.”

The coaching staff is also working to accelerate the development of Ba’s younger players, many of whom are still adjusting to the demands of playing at this level.

Osborn says a number of the players are in their first or second year with the side, making their continued development an important part of Ba’s campaign.

“Most of our players are just all from the islands. Most of them have not been here. This is maybe the first year or second year for them. We are trying to shake them up so that we can face more opponents.”

Ba will face Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm tomorrow, with the side hoping to turn its recent setbacks into a much-needed boost.

Meanwhile, the Tailevu-Rewa clash will be LIVE on FBC Sports at 3pm tomorrow. Overseas viewers can watch the match for $20 FJD on VITI+.