Korosaya crowned Miss Hibiscus

Newly crowned Miss Hibiscus 2026 Sala Rokosaya with 2025 Miss Hibiscus Queen Rhyelle Aisea.

Miss Hibiscus 2026 Sala Korosaya has pledged to use her reign to champion the spirit of Yavu, saying her year will be about ensuring no one is left behind.

Speaking after her crowning last night, Korosaya said the Yavu spirit reflected the support of a village that comes together to lift its people.

“That is the whole of Yavu. A village that comes around you so you do not miss out because you live in the city. That is the work of my year, and I start tomorrow.”

Korosaya was crowned at the conclusion of the FMF 70th Hibiscus Festival in Suva, taking the title ahead of first runner-up Miss Fiji Rugby Suliana Latianara and second runner-up Miss Superstore Nicole Matavesi.

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She also paid tribute to the women who had worn the Hibiscus crown before her.

“Seventy years. Seventy years of Suva girls standing here. I did not build this. I have been handed it, and I know exactly what that means.”

The crowning brought the 70th Hibiscus Festival to a close, with several contestants also taking home individual awards.

Miss National Fire Authority Temalesi Alatakua was named Miss Charity.

Matavesi was awarded Miss Photogenic, while Miss Suva City Council Salanieta Sekiseki won Miss Personality.

Miss Grace Road Keren Koroi secured two awards, winning Best Float and Miss People’s Choice.

Korosaya now begins her year as Miss Hibiscus 2026.