Raiwai Rebels stamps their mark

Grassroots volleyball reached a major milestone today as the Raiwai Rebels claimed top honours at the official soft launch of the Genesis Volleyball Tournament at Cargill Court in Davuilevu.

The event provided a high-energy and competitive build-up to the main national tournament, which is scheduled for October 2 and 3, 2026.

In the men’s final, the Raiwai Rebels strengthened their credentials as early tournament favorites, sweeping the Avengers in straight sets to claim the title and a $250 cash prize.

Following the presentation, Genesis Volleyball Club Advisor Seru Ramakita thanked the Nausori Town Council for its partnership and support in making the soft launch a success.

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“We are incredibly thankful to the Nausori Town Council for their vital partnership in bringing this grassroots launch to life. To ensure the highest standard of competitive fairness and professional gameplay this October, we have secured Jerry Cakau’s respected officiating team. The countdown has officially begun, and spots are filling up fast.”

The successful launch has set the stage for a much bigger tournament in October, when competition moves to the premier indoor facilities at the Fiji Sports Council Netball Centre.

Beyond the action on the court, the national tournament will also incorporate a youth-focused life-skills program, including targeted financial literacy and drug-awareness initiatives.