Dr. Leli’s killer jailed to life

Ratu Peceli Rokorolovo has been sentenced to mandatory life imprisonment for the murder of Dr Isireli Biumaitotoya, also known as Dr Leli Darling.

Justice Aruna Aluthge sentenced Rokorolovo today, ordering him to serve a minimum of 21 years before a pardon may be considered.

The court heard that between August 31 and September 1 last year, Rokorolovo went to Dr Biumaitotoya’s residence at Fatima Court in Martintar, Nadi, to collect one thousand dollars he had been promised.

An argument followed, during which Rokorolovo attacked the doctor with a cane knife.

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Dr Biumaitotoya suffered multiple injuries, including three fatal chop wounds to the back of his head.

Rokorolovo then fled the scene in the deceased’s vehicle without seeking assistance.

Justice Aluthge rejected his claims of self defence and provocation, finding his account unsupported by the physical evidence.

The court found the State had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt and was satisfied Rokorolovo intended to kill Dr Biumaitotoya.