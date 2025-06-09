Tailevu grateful for communities keeping rugby journey alive

[Photo: Supplied: Tailevu Rugby Football Union]

The Tailevu Rugby Football Union says the continued support of communities and schools opening their grounds to the team has been crucial to its Skipper Cup preparations, particularly as wet weather continues to affect training conditions.

The Fresh Choice Tailevu Rugby side recently held a training session at the Ratu Ravuama Vunivalu Memorial School ground in Mokani, where the team was once again welcomed by the Vanua Vakaturaga o Delai and the Turaga na Tui Mabua.

The union says access to a dry and safe training venue has allowed its players to maintain their preparations while prioritising their health and safety during the cold and wet season.

The session also provided an opportunity for the FA & CO Mokani Rugby Club to train alongside the Tailevu team, strengthening links between the senior side and the wider rugby community.

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Tailevu Rugby has expressed its appreciation to the leadership of Ratu Ravuama Vunivalu Memorial School for approving the use of the ground and to the Mokani community for continuing to accommodate the team.

The union says the support goes beyond simply providing a place to train, helping create stronger connections and a pathway for rugby development within Tailevu.

For the Tailevu Rugby family, the message is one of gratitude to the communities, school leadership and supporters who continue to open their doors and play their part in keeping the team’s rugby journey moving forward.

Tailevu will meet Rewa for round six of the competition on Saturday at the Nakelo District School grounds.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports at 3pm.

Overseas viewers can watch it VITI+ for $20fjd