Taxi operators push back against planned fare reversal

[Photo: FILE]

Taxi operators are pushing back against plans to reverse the current taxi fares, warning the move will pile more financial pressure on an industry already battling rising fuel, maintenance and compliance costs.

Regent Taxis Managing Director Harish Chandra says another fare change would force operators to recalibrate taxi meters yet again, adding unnecessary costs.

He says some operators already had to replace older meters when the interim fare increase was introduced because the devices could not support the new fare structure.

“And the companies that are doing this taxi meter supply and calibration, they are charging a substantial amount of fee for doing these changes. And I think FCCC should make clear directives when they are doing these changes. Because a short-term change is affecting the industry a lot.”

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Regent Taxis says replacing a taxi meter costs close to $400 per vehicle, while a mandatory $50 calibration fee is charged each time fares are adjusted.

Chandra says repeated changes also cost operators valuable working time, with drivers having to wait for meters to be recalibrated.

He also questions the VAT settings on taxi meters, saying they remain calibrated at 10 percent despite changes in the VAT rate.

Veteran taxi driver Avi Naidu, who has more than 20 years’ experience in the industry, says the current fare is justified given the cost of fuel and other expenses.

“The taxi meter right now is good because the fuel price is up; if the fuel price is down, then the taxi meter should be down, but the fuel price is up, then the taxi meter should be like this because our $50, we have to pay the $50 there.”

Operators are calling for further consultation and a fare structure that remains affordable for passengers while ensuring drivers can earn a sustainable income.

The fare reversal is scheduled to take effect next month.

Meanwhile, the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says it will meet with the Fiji Taxi Association President next week.

The FCCC is encouraging operators to raise their concerns through the Association, while individual operators can also submit information directly.

The Commission says the initial fare adjustment was based on submissions from the Taxi Association and several individual operators, including Regent Taxis.

It says the adjustment and the reasons behind it were communicated to stakeholders.

The FCCC also says it has not received a revised submission from Regent Taxis, while no revised substantive submission has been received from the Taxi Association.