Hibiscus crowning countdown

The contestants will make their final appearance before one is crowned the FMF 2026 Miss Hibiscus.[PICTURE:VASENAI SOQO]

The Final day of the Hibiscus Festival brought people from around the country to witness the float parade and support their favorite contestants.

With the crowning to take place tonight, the supporters are eagerly waiting for the result of who among the contestants will be crowned the next FMF 2026 Miss Hibiscus.

Dwayne Mahimakar, a Samoan student at the University of the South Pacific, says that he is excited to witness the hibiscus festival as it’s his first time experiencing the mother of all festivals in Fiji.

“I’m looking forward to the final float parade and seeing all the decorative trucks and the contestants.”

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that he came out to Albert Park today to specifically support his classmate and friend, Miss Superstore, Miss Nicole Matavesi.

Seiesa Uluilakeba, a young Tailevu lass, also shares that she is excited because it’s the last day of Hibiscus.

“I came out to specifically watch the contestants and vote for Miss Fiji Rugby.”

With the festival drawing to a close, excitement continues to build among supporters as they await tonight’s crowning ceremony.

The contestants will make their final appearance before one is crowned the FMF 2026 Miss Hibiscus, marking the end of another week-long celebration.