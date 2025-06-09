Climate lifeline for the Pacific

Canada is putting $12.3 million into Pacific-led climate finance, strengthening support for Fiji and other island communities facing rising climate risks.

The five-year commitment to the Pacific Resilience Facility was discussed when Minister for Information, Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya met Canada’s Secretary of State for International Development Randeep Sarai in Koror, Palau.

The funding will expand access to climate finance for communities affected by climate change.

It will support climate adaptation, disaster preparedness and response, as well as loss and damage.

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Tabuya welcomed Canada’s continued support for the Pacific and its advocacy for Small Island Developing States.

She also acknowledged more than $2 million in Canadian assistance to Fiji through the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives. The funding has supported 49 community-focused projects since 2012.

Fiji and Canada are also looking to strengthen cooperation in fisheries.

Discussions covered better market access, investment in fisheries processing and stronger sustainable fisheries management.

The two sides also discussed forestry, sustainable development and Women, Peace and Security.

The meeting was held on the margins of the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders’ Meeting in Koror.