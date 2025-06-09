Jiangxi mudslide kills one, 11 still missing in China

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

One person ​has been confirmed dead ‌and 11 others remain missing after torrential rains ​triggered a mudslide early ​Saturday morning in a ⁠town in China’s ​Jiangxi Province, local authorities said.

Due ​to heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon Saudel, the mudslide ​struck around 4 ​a.m. (2000 GMT Friday) Saturday in Gaoping ‌Town ⁠of Jiangxi’s Suichuan County, damaging 12 houses, the county said in ​a ​statement.

State ⁠broadcaster CCTV also reported more than ​10 people were ​trapped ⁠after the landslide hit the same town, state ⁠broadcasters ​CCTV reported.