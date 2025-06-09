Children benefit from global heart expertise

[Photo: FILE]

Children across Fiji and the Pacific are receiving access to life-saving heart surgeries, completely free of charge, through the latest pediatric cardiac surgical mission at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Heart Hospital in Suva.

The mission brings together international specialists led by renowned pediatric cardiac surgeon Professor Laszlo Kiraly from National University Hospital Singapore.

The team also includes specialist pediatric ICU nurses from Australia and an Interventional Cardiologist, Dr Paramvir Singh, from Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital in India.

The visiting specialists are working alongside doctors and nurses from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, strengthening local expertise while providing critical cardiac interventions.

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Hospital Director and CEO Dr Krupali Tappoo says the collaboration demonstrates the importance of international partnerships in saving young lives.

She says every successful procedure gives children another chance at life while easing the financial burden on their families.

To date, the hospital has performed 470 pediatric heart surgeries, provided 56,690 free heart screenings and conducted more than 85,000 medical consultations in Fiji.

The hospital says it remains committed to providing world-class pediatric cardiac care to children across Fiji and the wider Pacific.