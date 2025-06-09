Biometric data stays in Fiji

[Photo: FILE]

Concerns over the privacy and sovereignty of Fijians’ biometric and travel data are mounting under the proposed Ocean of Peace or Veitacini Treaty.

The government says its new border management system will remain closed, with no backdoor access for Australia or any other party.

Permanent Secretary for Immigration Aliki Salusalu told the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence that the MERIT system will be owned and operated by the Fiji Government.

He was responding to concerns raised by Standing Committee Member Ratu Isikeli Tuiwailevu over Article 37 of the proposed treaty, which calls for stronger border management systems.

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Tuiwailevu questioned whether Fiji would have to integrate its passport, visa and entry databases with Australian border tracking networks.

He also questioned how Fiji would protect the privacy and sovereignty of citizens’ biometric data.

Salusalu said Fiji would retain control of the system.

He says the information-sharing arrangements will not give Australia direct access to Fiji’s immigration system.

The system will be built and then handed over to Fiji, where it will operate within the Ministry of Immigration.

Salusalu said there would be no direct linkage that would allow outside parties to access information covered by Fiji’s Privacy Act.

He said this was a key issue raised with Australia during discussions on the system.

The assurance comes as Fiji prepares to deepen border management cooperation with Australia under the proposed Veitacini Treaty.