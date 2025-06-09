Public trust in politicians drops amid voter cynicism

[Photo Credit: AAP Image/Susie Dodds]

Four in five Australians believe government should deliver social services directly, but a majority no longer think politicians serve their interests.

A new report from the Centre for Policy Development comes amid a surge in support for One Nation as voters vent anger at the two major parties.

The research found more than 80 per cent of people surveyed want governments to maintain the capability to deliver social services directly, and believe health, education and child care must be universally affordable.

But almost six in 10 people believe their elected representatives do not serve their interests, a figure that has steadily increased in recent years.

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Almost 70 per cent of people surveyed viewed modern politics as far more concerned with short-term political gains than addressing long-term challenges.

Centre for Policy Development chief executive Andrew Hudson said Australians were explicitly calling for ambitious policy from their political leaders.

“What this polling shows pretty clearly is that Australians are in favour of those services being delivered, and there is bipartisan agreement on a lot of these issues,” he told AAP.

“Pauline Hanson has called for an overhaul of the tax system.

“I think actually there are areas where the Greens and One Nation agree, and they’re often in these sorts of areas of big reforms that are going to make a difference in people’s lives.”

The research found 65 per cent of people want ordinary citizens to have a much greater say in setting core policy priorities.

“There is a growing push for politicians who are more deeply connected to their local communities and focused on the issues that matter most to everyday people,” the report reads.

“To restore public confidence, governments and politicians must be seen directly and tangibly delivering what communities need.”

Mr Hudson said the research showed a “populist wave for hands-on government” that could deliver services such as health and education.

“What the public is saying is don’t strip them back – pare them back, invest in them, and deliver them to a standard that is going to improve our quality of life,” he said.