Children learn Lau’s traditional arts

[Photo: Supplied]

Children are getting hands-on experience in masi printing and liku weaving, as traditional knowledge from Lau is passed on to a new generation.

The workshop is being organised by the Fiji Museum in collaboration with the Veiqia Project, bringing generations together through traditional arts and crafts.

The initiative is helping children understand the history and cultural significance behind each craft, while learning the skills needed to keep them alive.

Masi printing teacher Laijipa Sukulu is sharing techniques that have been preserved across generations.

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“The children are learning the traditional way of making masi, understanding the patterns, and also learning how to weave liku. We want them to know where these traditions come from and to continue practising them in the future.”

Sukulu says passing the knowledge to young people is important to prevent traditional practices from being lost.

“We need to teach the young people because if we do not pass this knowledge on, the tradition could be lost. We want the children to learn, appreciate it, and hopefully pass it on to the next generation.”

Liku weaving instructor Joana Veitala Sekinairai says teaching children from a young age can help ensure the skill remains part of Fiji’s cultural heritage.

“Liku weaving is part of our culture, and the children must learn these skills from a young age. By teaching them now, we can help ensure this knowledge continues and is carried forward.”

Organisers say workshops like this are important in keeping traditional knowledge alive and ensuring Fiji’s heritage crafts continue through future generations.