650 Fijians to receive free artificial limbs

Around 650 Fijians will receive free, custom-made artificial limbs through India’s Jaipur Foot initiative later this year.

The Jaipur Foot team will hold camps in Suva, Nadi and Labasa in October and November, providing support to amputees across the country.

The initiative was discussed during a bilateral meeting between Foreign Affairs Minister Sakiasi Ditoka and India’s Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, in Palau.

The two ministers also discussed India’s support for a 100-bed Super Specialty Cardiology Hospital in Fiji.

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Ditoka says the tender process is nearing completion, with groundbreaking expected early next year.

He says Fiji wants the hospital to provide long-term benefits through skills transfer, knowledge sharing and training for Fijian health professionals.

The two countries also discussed cooperation on the Indian Pharmacopoeia to strengthen the quality, safety and regulation of medicines in Fiji.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Fiji-India partnership through initiatives that directly benefit Fijians.