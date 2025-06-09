Junior Bula Boys shift focus to Tahiti

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Fiji Junior Bula Boys midfielder Maika Dau says their 2-0 defeat to New Zealand has highlighted key areas the team needs to improve.

The Junior Bula Boys went down to the tournament favourites in their second match of the OFC Men’s U19 Championship in Samoa over the weekend.

Dau says improving their passing and running lines will be a major focus after identifying both areas as weaknesses in their clash against New Zealand.

“There are still a few areas we need to fix, but I believe we have been doing well so far. We will go back, work on our mistakes and come back stronger.”

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With their next match against Tahiti tomorrow, Dau says the team is determined to give their all and make the country proud.