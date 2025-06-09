Roy and Chetty new Fiji FA VPs

Tailevu Naitasiri President, Sundeep Roy, and Mun Sami Chetty are the new Fiji Football Association Vice Presidents.

The duo was officially endorsed as the new Fiji FA Board of Control members at the 88th Ordinary Congress at Xavier College in Ba today.

Roy is the new VP South and Chetty will be VP West.

Chetty was unopposed while Roy and Rajeev Prasad of Navua were in the running for the VP South position.

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However, Prasad was ruled ineligible two days ago by the independent committee due to a previous criminal conviction.

The Congress was held ahead of the Extra Premier League at 4R Stadiium at Govind Park in Ba.

Global Care Suva is currently playing Nasinu.

In other games today, Extra Supermarket Labasa plays Nasinu at 3pm.

At 5pm, Khelvin Engineering Lautoka meets Stratum/PPCL Rewa, and the last game will kick off at 7:30 pm between hosts Dayal’s Steel Ba and Tagimoucia Nadi FC.

You can listen to live commentaries of all BOG games on Radio Fiji 2.